Steph Curry Says ‘Sneaker Wars’ Won’t Divide The Warriors Locker Room

Getty Image

Bill Simmons once wrote in The Book Of Basketball about the “disease of more,” an affliction where competition and jealousy can break up a locker room over something petty. The most recent example in the NBA would be the early 2000s Lakers with Kobe and Shaq, where petty beefs and locker room drama broke up what looked to be a decade-long destruction of the league.

One place where it appears petty drama won’t break up a dominant NBA team: Golden State. It all started in late August, when Kevin Durant told Bill Simmons on his podcast that no one wanted to wear Under Armour shoes. Many saw this as a shot across the bow to Steph Curry, who is the frontman for Under Armour. For many teams, this would be the small crack in the armor that could eventually develop into a fissure.

However, a few weeks later, Curry spoke to the media and explained that he and Durant eventually talked about Durant’s comments. Curry explained that their Durant’s comments came from a viewpoint that obviously Curry didn’t share, but the teammates came to an understanding by the end of their conversation.