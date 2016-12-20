The Worst Movie Posters Of 2016

IMPA/Uproxx

Yesterday I brought you 2016’s 15 best posters, today I bring you the 15 worst. And as promised, there’s a special category for John Travolta. After all, it wouldn’t really have been fair to compare anything else to these:

IMPA

John Travolta has turned into Steven Seagal so gradually we barely noticed. Also the man belongs in the hairpiece hall of fame. His hairpieces belong there, anyway.

IMPA

This one dropped a few months ago and I still haven’t stopped laughing.