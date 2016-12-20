The Worst Movie Posters Of 2016

Yesterday I brought you 2016’s 15 best posters, today I bring you the 15 worst. And as promised, there’s a special category for John Travolta. After all, it wouldn’t really have been fair to compare anything else to these:
John Travolta has turned into Steven Seagal so gradually we barely noticed. Also the man belongs in the hairpiece hall of fame. His hairpieces belong there, anyway.
This one dropped a few months ago and I still haven’t stopped laughing.
“Anyway, from what I remember, few frat dudes had nice suits, not even Date Rape Dave. And DRD’s dad was like the trundle bed king of the entire Southwest, did you see his Audi NSX, bro? So sick. Dude woulda pulled so much ass in that thing if he didn’t have the lazy eye. Remember when he got blasted on Faderade during the Pi Phi Trail of Cheers banquet, punch the cop, and yakked on the ice sculpture? I think he lost a ball. Anyway, we didn’t haze Spinach to death last spring to put up with this Hollywood bullshit. RIP, Spinach. RIP, Blowjob Stacey.”
If this is my Christmas gift I accept. I accept so hard.
Plus Vince writing in an all-new accent!
Ain’t nothing wrong with two bros playing GameCube and drinking Natty Ice while listening to some DMB and Jack Johnson.
Mike- Vince’s fratspeak is some of my all time favorite #content. I asked for it even though I have been very bad this year.
That Run the Tide poster looks like they took Taylor Lautner to a taxidermist. Which, given is previous roles and acting ability seems entirely fitting.
If you’re riffing on Ricky from Trailer Park Boys calling the Yoga Hosers store a “convenient” store, then bravo, sir.
Holy shit, I’ve seen ISIS beheading videos that were less unsettling than some of these. That underwater Now You See Me one is so bad it’s beautiful though.
Best part is that the very same image of Morgan Freeman appeared in at least one other poster, where he wasn’t under water.
#1 is pretty bad, but considering NYSM2 was a big budget sequel, there is no reason that Underwater poster should look so bad and lifeless. I think its the winner.
I appreciate how Freeman and Spacey both had the exact same dead stares of once great actors who know the devil has finally come to collect
@BTRO The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he knew photoshop
If Karen Allen’s headlining your movie in 2016, you’ve got problems.
I think Morgan Freeman is bummed in that glass case poster because he misunderstood his agent and thought he was going to be getting a “glass bottom boat” from Lizzy Caplan in the sequel.
John Cusack has the same expression on his face as Jack Nicholson moments before he got euthanized by a pillow.
“Honey, I’m home!” Vince announced to no one in particular, as his parents were usually not yet home when he came home from school.
“Hey girl!” The family dog, Muffy, a 9 year old golden retriever, trundled down the hallway, happily wagging her tail. He knelt and hugged his arms around her neck. Leaning back, he smiled and mock protested as she licked his face.
Standing up, he put his bag on a bench by the door and wiped his mouth on his coat sleeve. “That’s weird” he thought, “smells like… peanut butter…”
From the living room, around the corner, came the sound of a single beckoning whistle. Muffy raced away, and Vince was suddenly concerned. “Wh-who’s there?” He asked aloud, trying unsuccessfully to mask the quavering in his voice. Remembering the mirror opposite the door to the living room, he tried to be as silent as he could while slowly walking down the hall. Before he could see the reflection, he noticed the mirror was askew.
Looking at the reflection, he saw it all. His supposed “friend,” Joe Sinclitico, a jar of peanut putter, and Muffy… all framed at a 45 degree angle by the misaligned mirror.
“Vince?” Laremy broke Vince’s reverie by again posing his question. “So why is it you hate diagonal angles in movie posters so much anyway?”
Vince came back to reality, finally hearing the question. Reaching around to the waste-basket, he pulled out an old newspaper, rolled it up, and smacked Laremy behind the head. “Shaddup, that’s why!”
Finally, an origin story I can enjoy.
Another masterpiece.
Say what you will about the Ratchet and Clank poster, at least the sheep looks appropriately terrified at being in space.
It somehow makes things a little less mysterious when you comment on the same post where you dropped a fanfic.
I guess I get that. It’s like Santa dropping off presents then watching Game of Thrones with you.
“HELLO, YES, THIS IS DOG”
“Is he … is Vince saying something negative about a Baby Goose movie?”
*checks details*
“Oh, Sudekis. Whew. I thought I’d slipped into the darkest timeline again.”
I know they don’t look that much alike, but I feel like the hairdresser is probably at fault here.
I think it’s more accurate to say Mr. Church is a step up for Eddie Murphy’s career that there’s only one of him in this.
Boy you can really tell which one is Kevin Smith’s daughter in that Yoga Hosers poster…
Life on the Line is done in a way to make it appear as a Scientology recruitment ad.
“John Travolta is doing his part to fight off Thetans, will you?”
That Cell poster would’ve been better if John Cusack was on the other side just staring dumbfoundedly at Sam Jackson’s hat.
No The Bounce Back poster?! It has to be the most awkwardly photoshopped poster of the year. Every piece of clothing on it looks photoshopped for reasons unknown. [trailers.apple.com]
Holy hell, seeing the bland expression on Felicity Jones’s face just made me realize she is the female Sam Worthington.
Oh come on! That’s just…
(Googles Felicity Jones movie posters)
Nooooo. It can’t be.