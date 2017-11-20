NETFLIX

Stranger Things deserves credit for trying something different in season two — an episode set outside Hawkins featuring only one member of the main cast. Unfortunately, “The Lost Sister” wasn’t very good (every other episode of the series has at least a 8.5 user rating on IMDb; “Sister” is currently rocking a 6.2). Creators Ross and Matt Duffer have a different take, though.

“It was really fun to write and cast and work on,” the brothers said about the Eleven-centric episode. “Our test of the episode was we tried to pull it out of the show just to make sure that we needed it because I didn’t want it in there as filler — even though some critics are accusing us of doing that. But Eleven’s journey kind of fell apart, like the ending didn’t work, without it.”

Eleven’s journey wouldn’t have been possible without her “sister” Kali, who can create illusions in people’s minds. Basically, Stranger Things became X-Men for an episode. Or maybe episodes: while speaking at Vulture Festival over the weekend, Matt Duffer said, “It feels weird to me that we wouldn’t solve [Kali’s] storyline. I would say chances are very high she comes back.” Of course, this depends on whether Stranger Things returns for another season. That may sound like an obvious decision — it’s a massive, award-winning hit; also, we need more Steve — but Netflix hasn’t renewed the show yet.

But during the panel, Ross Duffer revealed, “We are [in] very early days on season three and we’re still figuring it out. I probably wasn’t supposed to say that. That’s not official, that wasn’t an official announcement — we’re just working on it, just for our own amusement… for fun!” Clock’s ticking, Netflix.

