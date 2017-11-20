‘Stranger Things 3’ Will Bring Back Season 2’s Most Polarizing Character

#Stranger Things
11.20.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

NETFLIX

Stranger Things deserves credit for trying something different in season two — an episode set outside Hawkins featuring only one member of the main cast. Unfortunately, “The Lost Sister” wasn’t very good (every other episode of the series has at least a 8.5 user rating on IMDb; “Sister” is currently rocking a 6.2). Creators Ross and Matt Duffer have a different take, though.

“It was really fun to write and cast and work on,” the brothers said about the Eleven-centric episode. “Our test of the episode was we tried to pull it out of the show just to make sure that we needed it because I didn’t want it in there as filler — even though some critics are accusing us of doing that. But Eleven’s journey kind of fell apart, like the ending didn’t work, without it.”

Eleven’s journey wouldn’t have been possible without her “sister” Kali, who can create illusions in people’s minds. Basically, Stranger Things became X-Men for an episode. Or maybe episodes: while speaking at Vulture Festival over the weekend, Matt Duffer said, “It feels weird to me that we wouldn’t solve [Kali’s] storyline. I would say chances are very high she comes back.” Of course, this depends on whether Stranger Things returns for another season. That may sound like an obvious decision — it’s a massive, award-winning hit; also, we need more Steve — but Netflix hasn’t renewed the show yet.

But during the panel, Ross Duffer revealed, “We are [in] very early days on season three and we’re still figuring it out. I probably wasn’t supposed to say that. That’s not official, that wasn’t an official announcement — we’re just working on it, just for our own amusement… for fun!” Clock’s ticking, Netflix.

(Via Complex)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things
TAGSStranger Things

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP