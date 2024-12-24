A high-powered CEO embarking on a forbidden office affair with a much younger intern is the premise of many an erotic thriller. And yet, you’ve never seen one like Halina Reijn’s Babygirl.

Fresh off the success of her first English-language hit, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, Reijn gender-flips the script on cinema’s most controversial genre — one dominated by sexist stereotypes, gratuitous female nudity, and boiling bunnies — recruiting Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson to investigate sexual hangups – both personal and universal. A tense, psychoanalytic experiment flush with gasping orgasms, rug-burned knees, and bathroom floor hookups, Reijn’s contribution to our constantly evolving argument surrounding sex and its place on screen is more cerebral and intimate than you might expect.

“I thought it’d be great therapy,” she jokes of writing and directing the film for A24 when we spoke with her recently. “I thought, ‘I want to make something about consent and power and sex and control and surrender and just everything that I’m ashamed and scared of.’”

That fear manifests in the boardroom and the bedroom of Kidman’s Romy, an uber-successful executive at a robotics company who seemingly has it all… except easy and regular access to mind blowing orgasms from her devoted husband, Jacob (Antonio Banderas). But this movie is not about the Banderas character (though he adds life and color to every scene he’s in). It’s not even about Dickinson, whose dark, enigmatic Samuel feels like a barely leashed animal, even when he’s taming wild dogs on the streets of New York.

No, this is Kidman’s show — a spiritual successor to Eyes Wide Shut that puts her firmly in control — and Romy’s story and Heijn’s reversal of everything she views as backwards when it comes to how women and their desires have been treated – on screen and off.

“What in us is a beast and what in us is civilized? What is animalistic and what is enlightened? That’s what connects all of my work,” she summarizes. “Why is everything inside myself so conflicting? Why do I want to be a feminist and be degraded in the bedroom? Of course, that’s just a metaphor. Not everyone likes to be degraded in the bedroom. But I think everybody can relate to feeling very conflicting layers within your own personality. Sometimes it’s very hard to bring light to that, so it’s about trying to find a way to be closer to your authentic self without shame.”

The movie hinges on Kidman’s ability to bring that internal struggle to life, manifesting her diametrically opposed urges in increasingly physical ways. Romy begins as a tightly-wound tradwife, donning different masks at home and in the workplace, switching between performative orgasms, domineering matriarchal tendencies, and stereotypically masculine corporate speak with apparent ease. But it’s all wearing on her, taking its toll as she sneaks off in the dead of night to pleasure herself to daddy porn or makes a rooftop escape during an office holiday party. She pokes and prods and tightens and cryofreezes her body to fit a standard of perfection meant to make her desirable to others without ever fully-realizing her own deep-seated carnal needs. That pent-up frustration and lustful hunger finally finds a release through her inappropriate relationship with Samuel, a disarming, almost anarchic figure vibrating with an intensity that’s mesmerizing and off-putting in equal measure. In motel rooms and five-star suites and grimy back alleys, the two share a raw intimacy – Romy crawling (literally, on hands and knees) her way to Reijn’s vision of an authentic self, Samuel stumbling his way through a power dynamic, thrilling, terrifying, and completely foreign to him.

Every squeeze and tug and slap is met with even more glimpses of tenderness and suggestive sensuality. But the thing Reijn is especially proud of? The surprising lack of sex scenes in her “sexiest film of the year” contender.