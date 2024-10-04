It’s A New Era For ‘Weird’ Music Biopics

The list of the 10 highest-grossing music biopics of all-time includes Bohemian Rhapsody (#1), Straight Outta Compton (#2), Walk The Line (#4), Bob Marley: One Love (#5), I Can Only Imagine (#7), and Ray (#8). Some of those are perfectly fine films, but they’re also safe. Most music biopics are. They’re glorified Wikipedia summaries. But it appears we’re entering a new era for movies about famous artists and iconic groups that are willing to take weird risks.

When I first read about Piece By Piece, I thought it was a joke. A movie about the life and career of Pharrell Williams… told through Legos? But the more I thought about it (and once I triple-checked it was real), the more I liked the concept. For one thing, the guy who wrote and/or produced “Milkshake,” “Get Lucky,” “Happy,” “Alright,” “Hot In Herre,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and “Got Your Money,” songs so famous that I don’t even need to list the artist, absolutely deserves the biopic treatment. The Lego connection makes sense, too. Pharrell has synesthesia, which means that when he’s hearing music, he’s seeing it in color. “It’s the only way that I can identify what something sounds like,” he told NPR. “I know when something is in key because it either matches the same color or it doesn’t. Or it feels different and it doesn’t feel right.”

Piece By Piece is a playful extension of Pharrell’s unique way of perceiving the world. But why Legos, in particular? “It’s never too late for you to go pick up a Lego set and make things and be a co-creator. It’s never too late to wake up to that. It’s never too late to gain that self-awareness,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “This is my dream, for people to have that.”

If your dream is to see a movie about Robbie Williams told from the perspective of a monkey, you’re in luck!

As a kid, I was confused by the popularity of Robbie Williams. I would read about how he was a massive star in Europe, but in the United States, it was crickets. Even now, I’m only vaguely aware of a few of his songs, so Better Man normally wouldn’t be something on my radar — until I saw the trailer, which has the only acceptable use of “I know what you’re thinking” in voiceover history. He’s right: what is with the monkey? Better Man is “based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams,” per the official synopsis, but instead of Robbie being represented by, like, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, he’s portrayed by actor Jonno Davies in a mo-cap suit to look like a CGI monkey. Obviously.

So, about the monkey: why? “I asked you [Robbie] if you were an animal, how would you see yourself? In your own words, you would refer to being dragged up on stage to perform like a monkey,” director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) said in an interview with the singer. “I immediately thought portraying you not as we see you, but how you see yourself… I am going to see you and relate to you in a way that is going to be more engaging than yet another musical biopic.” It’s a clever creative decision, as it depicts Robbie Williams how he perceives himself, and a smart financial one, too. “Do you want to see the Robbie Williams movie?” Eh, not really. “Do you want to see the movie where that pop star is played by a monkey?” I’m buying tickets now.

Piece By Piece, Better Man, Alex Ross Perry’s experimental Pavements, and before them, Baz Luhrmann’s King of Rock and Roll fever dream Elvis, aren’t the first weird biopics. There’s Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story, an experimental short about The Carpenters singer, and I’m Not There, featuring six different actors playing Bob Dylan, both from director Todd Haynes. The hilarious Weird: The Al Yankovic Story literally has the word “weird” in the title! But in a post-Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story world, which brilliantly mocked every rise-and-fall trope, it’s nice to see familiar biopics told in unfamiliar ways. The generic Back To Black‘s of the world are always going to exist, but if Piece By Piece and Better Man do well (they’re both getting solid reviews), maybe we’ll get a Nine Inch Nails Broadway-style musical. Or a Stevie Wonder pixel-art animated movie. Or a Fleetwood Mac erotic thriller. Let’s get weird.

Piece By Piece is out in theaters on October 11, followed by Better Man on December 25