Never Stop Being A Little Freak, Robert Pattinson

There were only two good things that happened in the first six months of 2020. One was Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite winning Best Picture. The other: Robert Pattinson blowing up his microwave while trying to invent a pasta dish involving cornflakes and nine packs of pre-sliced cheese. Would it surprise you that, five years later, these two isolated incidents are now connected?

This weekend sees the release of Mickey 17, the long-delayed sci-fi dark comedy directed by Bong and starring Pattinson and… Pattinson. It also brings the end to another wild press tour, where the actor has talked about everything from “scent dyslexia” to his preference of getting a dog over visiting space (?), and participated in a viral TikTok game involving a cow.

Here’s the thing about Robert Pattinson: he’s a great actor, someone who excels at action (The Batman), comedy (The Lighthouse; yes, it’s a comedy), sci-fi drama (High Life), Westerns (Damsel), animation (The Boy and the Heron), and panic attacks (Good Times). But he’s also a total weirdo. Let it be known that I say this with complete and utter affection. Admiration even.

Take an incident that happened in 2011. During an interview with Matt Lauer (I must reiterate: this was 2011) on Today, Pattinson told a story about witnessing a clown car blowing up at the circus. “The little car exploded — the joke car exploded on him. Yeah, seriously,” he said. “Everyone ran out. It was terrifying… The only time I’ve ever been to a circus.” Over a decade later, Pattinson confessed he made the whole thing up. “There was absolutely no hesitation at all [in my voice],” he said in 2024 after revisiting the interview. “I’m like, ‘What on earth? Are you possessed?’ The only thing people would ever ask me about was being famous. You go into, like, a fugue state.”

This is not the only thing that Pattinson has made up because a) he was bored, and b) he’s a scamp:

-He lied about inviting a stalker to dinner

-He lied about a deleted scene in Twilight involving coprophilia

-He lied about working as a women’s hand model

-He lied about not working out to play Batman

Did Mr. Waterhouse lie about watching a horror movie while holding “two kitchen knives” because he was scared someone was going to break into his house? We’ll find out someday!