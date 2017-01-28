Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Marvel’s Iron Fist March 17th premiere is right around the corner and more details are starting to trickle out. One of the more interesting tidbits to be revealed is that Wu-Tang Clan member and kung-fu aficionado RZA will be directing an episode of the series.

Most of the titles and directors have already been announced for the Netflix series, with only a few exceptions. It would be presumed these would be released when the show is able to binge and Marvel hired capable TV directors to get the job done, but the inclusion of RZA on the call sheet is a pleasant surprise. The revelation was revealed during a Q&A session with star Finn Jones on Facebook who stated he created a hip-hop playlist to get him in the mindset to play Danny Rand:

“So before I started the role, I actually made a playlist on my iPod of songs that Danny Rand would listen to. It’s a lot of kind of ’90s hip-hop like De La Soul, Jurassic 5, A Tribe Called Quest, Wu-Tang Clan. Like that kind of music is really what Danny’s jamming to. And we actually feature that in the series. And actually, one of our episodes was directed by the RZA himself. Episode 6. So, yeah, there’s very close ties to hip-hop music and the Iron Fist series.”

RZA is no stranger to directing and the Iron Fist source material, as his first feature film, The Man with the Iron Fists, is an homage to martial arts films. Not to mention the many Wu-Tang tracks that use samples from old-school kung fu flicks. So Iron Fist is right in RZA’s wheelhouse. Jones had nothing but praise for RZA saying he “has a really good vision” for the show and that “he’s a complete dude,” whatever that means. Interestingly, the title of the episode RZA is directing is “Immortal Emerges from Cave,” which sounds like a Wu-Tang song title waiting to happen.

