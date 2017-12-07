Carrie Fisher’s Dog Gary Was An Inspiration For An Alien In ‘The Last Jedi’

12.06.17

Getty Image

For the entirety of the press tour for The Force Awakens, Carrie Fisher was joined by her loyal canine, Gary the French bulldog. Every live Q and A, every Comic-Con appearance and every press junket had Gary attached to Fisher, goofy tongue drooping down as Fisher would alternate between answering questions about the galaxy far, far away and giving Gary warm hugs.

Now it’s been confirmed that Gary is the inspiration for an alien in The Last Jedi, and we probably would never have known if it weren’t for an incredibly eagle-eyed fan. You can see the weird dog-alien being held by a much bigger alien in the picture below.

And since director Rian Johnson is glued to Twitter (constantly reminding people that Luke is the last Jedi), he indeed confirmed that the little creature being held behind John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran was inspired by Gary, that rascal.

