Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Right now the Arctic is warming at twice the global average,” says adventurer Sebastian Copeland. “To not react to that is essentially a suicide mission.”

When Copeland speaks on this matter we’d all be wise to listen — he’s a true polar adventurer who’s led multiple expeditions to the world’s coldest places since 2000. His latest trip was an unassisted trek to the North Pole, departing from the barren reaches of Northern Canada. Copeland undertook this challenge because he feels certain that we’re perilously close to the end of an era and that soon the idea of a human walking, unassisted, across solid ice to the North Pole will be a memory.

“If you want to understand what is going to happen in the rest of the world,” he states, “you need to look no further than the polar regions.”

Copeland’s trip, which began on March 6th, was titled the Last Great March — a 50-55 day trek to the icecaps across 482 barren miles with fellow adventurer Mark George. For the duo, this trip was like taking a barometer reading for the planet while also serving as a call to action for others.

“You come back with images that generate that level of emotional response,” he says, “and you’re helping people fall in love with their world as a means of wanting to protect it and care.”