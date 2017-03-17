The Quest To Reach The North Pole In The Era Of Climate Change And Extreme Weather

Managing Editor, Life
03.17.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

“Right now the Arctic is warming at twice the global average,” says adventurer Sebastian Copeland. “To not react to that is essentially a suicide mission.”

When Copeland speaks on this matter we’d all be wise to listen — he’s a true polar adventurer who’s led multiple expeditions to the world’s coldest places since 2000. His latest trip was an unassisted trek to the North Pole, departing from the barren reaches of Northern Canada. Copeland undertook this challenge because he feels certain that we’re perilously close to the end of an era and that soon the idea of a human walking, unassisted, across solid ice to the North Pole will be a memory.

“If you want to understand what is going to happen in the rest of the world,” he states, “you need to look no further than the polar regions.”

Copeland’s trip, which began on March 6th, was titled the Last Great March — a 50-55 day trek to the icecaps across 482 barren miles with fellow adventurer Mark George. For the duo, this trip was like taking a barometer reading for the planet while also serving as a call to action for others.

“You come back with images that generate that level of emotional response,” he says, “and you’re helping people fall in love with their world as a means of wanting to protect it and care.”

Uproxx

Around The Web

TAGSadventureexpeditionsHuman Exploreruproxx originals
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 7 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP