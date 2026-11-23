Last week, Rémy Martin and UPROXX brought JID to Lavan Midtown in New York City to celebrate the generational talent’s big year with his day ones, and the vibes were immaculate.

But before JID took the stage, he pulled up a seat with two people who’ve been with him since the beginning: longtime collaborator Christo and Spillage Village singer Mereba. Over a pour of Rémy Martin VSOP, the trio peeled back the layers on how they got to this moment.

They also gave us some truly evocative tasting notes on the VSOP. Christo picked up plum, Mereba got a warm, cinnamon-spiced autumn feeling, and JID, ever the Southerner, said it had a “country drawl” to it. It offered a peek into the trio’s creative chemistry — even their tasting notes hit just right!

From there, the three went deep on the come up: Christo cold-emailing JID his early beats, the first song they all linked up on, the responsibilities JID carried growing up, the doubts his parents had about his path, and JID’s mission always to push the genre forward. Christo even got JID and Mereba harmonizing at the table, reminiscing over an old studio session. We wish we had an actual seat at that table, but watching it unfold is the next best thing!

Then Christo raised a glass to JID, and coming from someone who’s been making beats for him since The Never Story, it lands with real weight: “You’re such a warrior… the belief you have that you can move mountains with your lyrics.”

Check out the full video above to catch JID’s closing toast to the two people he’s been cooking and coming up with his entire career.