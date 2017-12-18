The Best Christmas Beers To Sip This Winter

12.18.17 22 hours ago

Anchor Christmas Ale

Snowy, cold weather is tons of fun for the week of Christmas and very little fun when it lasts four months straight. But with wintry conditions comes darker, richer, slow sipping beers. When the weather turns dark and dreary, you can head for stouts and porters, but there’s one special wintertime beer that is the focus of the season. It’s a beer brewed specifically to celebrate the holidays: Christmas Ale.

This sweet elixir is made for, you guessed it, Christmas. You’re probably not going to grab a bottle in July. It might be a little heavy for the sun and humidity that goes with summertime imbibing. One of the most famous of these seasonal beers is Anchor Christmas Ale. Arguably the most popular of this style, Anchor has been releasing this holiday favorite for 43 years.

“This year’s brew is a smooth and creamy winter warmer with subtle hints of honey and herbal spice,” says Anchor Brewmaster Scott Ungermann.

There’s little debate that Anchor started the trend of Christmas Beers in America. When the first Anchor Christmas Ale was released in 1975, it was the first holiday beer to be produced since prohibition. Even though Anchor was the first, it’s far from the last. Breweries all over the country have since tried their hand at creating a Christmas beer. And some are even pretty good.

We decided to list some of our favorite Christmas beers below. Check them out and let us know if we missed your favorite in the comments.

Anchor Christmas Ale

A beer 43 years in the making! #RaiseYourAnchor 📸: @notice_of_appearance

A post shared by Anchor Brewing (@anchorbrewing) on

This beer is smooth, rich, and full of holiday spices and hints of caramel, vanilla, and honey. At 6.7% ABV, this beer isn’t as strong as many darker, winter beers on the market. But, even though it isn’t high in alcohol, it’s still high in flavor. It’s malty, subtly spicy, and perfect for a cold winter’s night whether it be Christmas, Hanukah, or Festivus.

