The holiday season is here and with it comes myriad social gatherings, parties, get-togethers, and work functions. While the highlight of many of these events is heavy, savory food and indulgent, sweet desserts, you’d be remiss if you didn’t pair these heavy feasts and social engagements with a glass or two of a well-made, warming spirit. And while whiskey seems to get all of the love during the winter months, we believe another spirit deserves a chance to shine.

We’re talking of course about tequila. Whether it’s a flavorful blanco, a sweeter reposado, a nuanced añejo, or a complex, mellow extra añejo, tequila is a great choice during the holiday season. Not only it is a nice respite from the usual single malt whiskies, bourbons, and rye whiskeys but the roasted agave flavors and vanilla, oak, caramel, and spices of the aged expressions make it a great complement to seasonal fare.

To find some of the best sipping tequilas currently available, we turned to the professionals for help. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders, mixologists, and beverage directors to tell us their choices for the best sipping tequilas for the holiday season. Keep scrolling to see all of their agave-centric choices.

Codigo 1530 Origen Extra Añejo

Jennifer Donegan, bar manager at Bar Pendry in Washington DC

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $330

The Tequila:

I love a good reposado or añejo, personally. I got started on sipping whiskey, so it was an easy jump for me to aged tequila. if I want something smooth and mellow, I’ll go for Codigo Extra Añejo. Agave spirits have this naturally full mouthfeel when aged, and there is always something earthy on the nose.

Tasting Notes:

You get strong baking spices and caramel or a light cocoa. Even cinnamon ice cream because of some strong vanilla influence.

La Gritona Reposado

Alex Barbatsis, bar director at The Whistler in Chicago

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $38

The Tequila:

I love La Gritona, specifically its reposado tequila. When drinking tequila neat, I like one a little barrel-aged to round out the bright agave notes, and La Gritona is rested for eight months in ex-bourbon barrels. This company exclusively makes reposado tequila harvested from eight to ten-year-old agave plants, so you know the quality is always going to be on point.

Tasting Notes:

This sipping tequila is known for its roasted agave, vanilla, earthy, memorable flavor profile. It’s sweet, refined, and flavorful.

Fortaleza Reposado

Ricardo Flores, bar manager at Hot Tin in New Orleans

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $58

The Tequila:

My personal favorite is Fortaleza Reposado Tequila. Fortaleza Tequila is known for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship, making it a great choice to drink neat. Crafted from 100% blue Weber agave, it boasts a smooth and rich flavor profile. The tequila is produced using traditional methods, such as stone ovens and copper pot stills, which add to its unique character. When you drink it neat, you can fully savor the intricate layers of flavors. It’s worth giving it a try if you enjoy savoring the pure essence of tequila.

Tasting Notes:

Fortaleza Tequila is known for its rich and velvety profile, featuring hints of caramelized agave, toasted oak, and a touch of citrus. These elements harmonize to craft an enjoyable and well-balanced experience.