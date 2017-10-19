The New Starbucks Cup Won’t Offend Literally Anyone This Christmas





Uproxx / Reddit

With the American president declaring the War on Christmas back on, everyone’s been waiting with bated breath for the first salvo to be launched. Because, apparently, there’s no better way to worship the peacenik, wealth-hating Jesus more than fighting bloody Tweet battles about what to call a consumer holiday based around his fake birthday. #WhatATimeToBeAlive

A Starbucks employee stepped up the plate and launched upon the world a glimpse of the new holiday cup from Starbucks — a cup that seems to always get the far right’s hackles up. And the cup is kinda just fine, which makes them two for two this year with their cups.

The festive cups were leaked on Reddit by a Starbucks’ employee. They show hands holding, Christmas trees, doves, stars, snowflakes, and bolts of ribbon. They’re pretty innocuous overall. There’s also two of the red cups from the previous year centered around a heart. Those were the ones Starbucks put out as a “blank canvas” for anyone to holiday-up themselves. They caused a lot of controversy for not taking a side in the last War of Christmas, which was evidently being waged when President Obama was in the White House.

The reaction has been pretty tame in the social media world. So far, everyone is leaning into the funnier side of things and not getting too hot or bothered.

Oh crap! 45 is gonna be pissed if those new holiday Starbucks cups come out and don't have a baby Jesus on them. — LittlelilyResists💙 (@2020willbeblue) October 9, 2017

btw are the starbucks holiday cups out yet? i don’t think enough people are super mad for no reason — keith chambers (@salivar08) October 6, 2017

Why does Starbucks get criticized for their holiday cups EVERY year!? It's a disposable cup that you throw away, who cares😂 — thatssoravene (@ravenesymone) October 19, 2017

My favorite time of the year is when we get to find out why people are pissed off about the @Starbucks holiday cups this time. — Mel (@QueenofGnomes) October 19, 2017

All that being said, it’s still only October. There’s more than enough time for someone out there internet-land to get their outrage on and dig into their trenches of the newly declared War on Christmas.

(Via Reddit.com)