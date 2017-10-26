Another ‘Ace Ventura’ Movie Might Happen, If Jim Carrey Is Interested

Warner Bros.

Morgan Creek Productions, the film studio behind Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Last of the Mohicans, and Major League, is now Morgan Creek Entertainment Group. Unless you’re Princess Carolyn and/or can tell the difference between an agent and a manager, this is probably not very exciting information. But what if I told you the news while talking out of my butt.

Deadline reports that Morgan Creek is “making a big push across television, features, and digital” by dipping into the archive and polishing off old titles. The process began last year with Fox’s small-screen adaptation of The Exorcist (the company has released every Exorcist film since 1990’s The Exorcist III), and may continue with Major League, Young Guns, and Ace Ventura.

With the Ace Ventura franchise, “we wanted to do a mainstream theatrical production relaunch,” [MCEG President David] Robinson said, stressing that the idea is not to do a straight remake but a new movie in the spirit of the original, part of Morgan Creek’s strategy to honor its library properties with the new takes without undercutting them. “Because it’s episodic in nature, about a pet detective, it also lends itself to a traditional single-camera series franchise.” (Via)

The goal is for Jim Carrey, who played the titular Slinky-wielding pet detective, to pass the family legacy to a “long-lost son or daughter,” because that worked so well in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Also on the docket: younger Young Guns, a Nightbreed TV series (director Clive Barker is involved), a David Cronenberg-supported “Dead Ringers reimagining,” and finding another mechanical rhino for Jim Carrey to crawl out of.

