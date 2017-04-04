Fox

Alien: Covenant opens May 19th, so Fox continues the marketing campaign with a set of TV spots a few days ago and a viral campaign last night. During the National Basketball Championship on Monday night, Fox aired a new Alien: Covenant TV spot with an Easter egg at the end. The word #emohemekat flashed on the screen briefly during the end title card. Searching Instagram for the hashtag led to a new teaser which (potential spoilers ahead) seems to reveal the ultimate fate of a character from Prometheus.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The new teaser, complete with a John Denver soundtrack, is an extended version of this “Take Me Home” commercial with a new scene in the middle which hints at what a certain character (spoiler) may have done to Dr. Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace). We’d been hearing rumors Rapace would be back, and now we know how she’ll appear.

Not only does Katherine Waterston’s character find Dr. Shaw’s dogtags, but the crew also stumbles on a holograph which appears to be Shaw, although a tentacle flashes into the hologram at 0:26, suggesting she’s about to be killed (or has perhaps been experimented on). Game over.

(Via Coming Soon, Birth Movies Death, Instagram, and 20th Century Fox)