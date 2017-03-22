Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Winter is over, spring is here, and summer is just around the corner. But you knew that already — you’ve been working out and eating right so you can look good and feel confident in your bathing suit. Well, congratulations on ditching the deep-fried donuts, but I have some bad news for you: you’re never going to look as fit as literally everyone (except for audience surrogate “Ronnie”) in the latest trailer for Baywatch, based on the campy show of the same name.

The new look recycles some footage from previous teasers, but there’s new stuff in there, too including Mitch (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) and his mini-me Matt (Zac Efron) going undercover, a drowning woman repeatedly elbowing Efron in the face, and more Priyanka Chopra, who plays the movie’s villain. The trailer also gives us a better sense of what her character, Victoria, is about — as The Rock says, “Drugs, murder, dead body on our beach, and it all started once she took over.” Somehow, Mitch’s suspicion leads to a trip to the morgue with Summer (Alexandra Daddario) and Matt, who accidentally gets “a little dead man’s fat” in his mouth. That is not a euphemism — it’s actual dripping fat, and it’s disgusting. Which is also how I feel about myself when I see The Rock and Kelly Rohrbach running in slow-motion.

Baywatch opens on May 26, 2017.