Sony Pictures

Denis Villeneuve’s take on Blade Runner is making plenty of folks happy at Cinemacon in Las Vegas. Not only did it allow Sony Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman to take a few swipes at Netflix about people not wanting to go to the theater, but it also gave Ryan Gosling a chance to show up — never a bad thing. He had nothing but good things to say about the film and the decision to give the film more practical effects according to Variety:

“Every location was real,” said Gosling. “Every set was there…It was a fully functioning, living, breathing world.”

The studio also debuted some new footage from the film at the event and it seems like we might be in for another long summer of Jared Leto stories from on set: