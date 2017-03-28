Denis Villeneuve’s take on Blade Runner is making plenty of folks happy at Cinemacon in Las Vegas. Not only did it allow Sony Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman to take a few swipes at Netflix about people not wanting to go to the theater, but it also gave Ryan Gosling a chance to show up — never a bad thing. He had nothing but good things to say about the film and the decision to give the film more practical effects according to Variety:
“Every location was real,” said Gosling. “Every set was there…It was a fully functioning, living, breathing world.”
The studio also debuted some new footage from the film at the event and it seems like we might be in for another long summer of Jared Leto stories from on set:
The new footage showed more of Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard and Gosling’s Officer Q, as well as a creepy look at Jared Leto, playing a manufacturer of replicants with a daddy complex. In one shot, Leto lovingly caresses a naked android, who appears to have been doused in amniotic fluid…
The footage, which also included shots of a bloodied, haunted-looking Gosling and de Armas as a skittish replicant who appears to have captured his heart, received loud applause.
How is Deckard still alive and old? Replicants don’t work that way.
The jokes about leto’s method acting are getting tedious, given they were PR spin for one film– do the twenty years of acting prior to that of uneventful set stories count for nothing? He’s a talented actor, stop reducing him to the boring PR exercises of a craptastic movie that’s over and done with. It detracts from the hard work of everyone else on the film when you waste wordspace on this crap instead of including information relevant to the actual film and the other actors involved.