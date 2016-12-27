Carrie Fisher, ‘Star Wars’ Actress And Accomplished Author, Dies At 60

Carrie Fisher, the world-famous actress who brought the bold, brazen and beautiful character of Princess Leia Organa to life in the original Star Wars trilogy, died Tuesday morning after suffering a massive heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. She was 60 years old.
According to People magazine, family spokesperson Simon Halls released a statement on Tuesday confirming the heartbreaking news:
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.
“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
While best known for her Star Wars role, which she reprised in 2015’s The Force Awakens and the upcoming untitled Episode VIII, Fisher also found fame as as writer during the late ’80s and early ’90s. Her first book, the autobiographical novel Postcards from the Edge focusing on an actress reckoning with substance abuse and the shadow of her famous mother, later became a Mike Nichols-directed movie starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine after Fisher herself adapted it. Director Steven Spielberg was apparently so impressed with Fisher’s work, he hired her to punch up the script for Hook — thereby inaugurating a bustling career as a script doctor and screenwriter.
Aside from occasional Hollywood writing gigs and acting jobs, however, Fisher stuck mostly to her writing career later in life. She published and touted multiple novels, books of nonfiction, and other works all over the world — touring what essentially became a “one-woman show.” Always frank about her struggles with addiction and mental illness, Fisher merged her writing skills and acting with 2008’s Wishful Drinking and its subsequent adaptation, which became a hugely successful one-woman play and later a filmed documentary for HBO. Fisher has been promoting her most recent book, The Princess Diarist, her behind-the-scenes account of the making of the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope.
Fisher’s is survived by her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds; her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, and her dog Gary. To echo one Twitter user’s paraphrase of Chirrut Îmwe’s (Donnie Yen) popular line from Rogue One, Carrie Fisher is one with the force and the force is with her.
(Via People)
Fuck you, 2016.
Amen
It’s the god damn worst.
Sad news indeed.
My first crush. Watching Star Wars tonight with a box of tissues.
Her and Blondie (Debbie Harry…I thought her name was Blondie). RIP.
Ahh, the rare occasion when a man can use tissues for BOTH of their purposes simultaneously.
Wiping his eyes and blowing his nose?
Fuckfuckfuck
:(
aww man….not the hairy bush nun
Nooooooooooooooo (Vader’s vce) 😢RIP Princess
R.I.P. outer space babe.
She was the thinking man’s Barbarella.
60? Jesus she looked 80.
“Always frank about her struggles with addiction and mental illness”
Not that I agree about 80, but she looked like someone who’d had trouble with addiction, fo’ sho’.
Impressive, it only took 12 comments until some fuckwit decided to show off their edge.
Drugs are a helluva drug.
@Happy Schlong weapons-grade autist
I just saw Rogue One last night too. Fuck you 2016, fuck you hard and fuck you fast.
This is devastating. T.T
I usually try to remain fairly anonymous online,but I feel like I want to share this one: I was named after her. (My mother loved Debbie Reynolds.) I have had this woman in my life since the day I was born. I became a fan later when I saw Star Wars. Leia was a badass first and a princess somewhere around third or fourth. Carrie made that character who she was- a hero. I’m so very proud to bear her name.
Damn, thanks for sharing. 😭
I just watched Rogue One on Friday. It was so fun that I sat and watched the original trilogy this weekend. First time in ages that had seen it with adult eyes. I just kept being impressed how kick ass Leia was the whole time, especially in the first two. Took no shit from anyone.
That’s a lovely anecdote. For me, as a kid, she was the first female badass, that I became conscious of. And I worshipped her for it.
Whatever else, she’ll always be royalty to me.
She was the first damsel not in distress. Dammit, man. 2016 can eat all the big bags of stinky dicks.
Just fuck everything. Hope her little therapy dog is hanging in there.
I met her this summer for the very first (and only) time. She was sweet, funny and worth the 90 minute wait in line for the 90 seconds I got to spend with her.
May the force be with her. Sleep well
I can’t believe it. 😭
Was not expecting to see this. Like everyone, I wanted to believe she was in the clear. Damn. I remember watching her recently on the Colbert show (she was promoting her new book) and she was just delightful — like a fun, wizened aunt I had never met. Plus her and her dog were just so damn cute together you didn’t want to think about how sad it’d be when one of them died.