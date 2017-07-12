WARNER BROS.

Between Mad Max: Fury Road and The Fate of The Furious, Charlize Theron has cemented herself as an action movie star. But in both films, she had to share the spotlight, with Tom Hardy in the former and Vin Diesel and The Rock in the latter. But Atomic Blonde, David Leitch’s upcoming spy thriller set in the late 1980s, is to Theron as John Wick is to Keanu Reeves — she’s in nearly every scene, and she kills it (and in one incredible fight scene, she kills a lot of people, too). Theron wants Atomic Blonde to become a multi-film franchise, but she’s also ready to shave her head again and return to the desert.

When asked by Variety if she’d play Imperator Furiosa in a Fury Road prequel, Theron replied, “I’d love to. There were three scripts. They were written as back stories to Max’s character and to Furiosa’s character. But at the end of the day, this thing lives and breathes with [director] George [Miller]. I think Warner Bros. knows that. We are all waiting for him to show us the way.”

Miller has previously said that, contrary to certain rumors, he’s not done with Mad Max quite yet. “I said no, [another Mad Max] will not be next, and [a journalist] took that to mean I never wanted to make another Mad Max,” he clarified. “It won’t necessarily be next, but I have two more stories.”

What a potentially lovely day for Fury Road fans (everyone) and Theron. Until then, please enjoy this video of the Oscar winner learning to “fight like a girl.”

