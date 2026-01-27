Charli XCX’s new movie The Moment isn’t far now, with the film set to premiere nationwide on January 30. At the same time, A.G. Cook’s score for the film will be released. In a teaser for both that and the film, he shared a new Charli-starring video for “Residue.”

The visual starts with Charli looking down the barrel of the camera with a cigarette in hand. The shot pushes out to reveal Charli standing on a sidewalk, at which point she drops the cig, puts on some sunglasses, and walks with an emphatic strut. She immediately makes her way to a warehouse, inside of which is a group of dancers, all dressed like Charli, whipping their hair to the song. At the end, we get a surprise shot of Kylie Jenner, taking a drag off a cigarette and looking at the camera.

Charli was a guest on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast recently and when O’Brien mentioned a funny Jenner moment in the film, Charli chimed in, “Kylie: she kills.”

Meanwhile, it was just revealed that The Moment is now the fastest-selling limited release in A24’s history. More than 50 screenings have already sold out in key markets, including a one-off Alamo screening and live Q&A with Charli and director Aidan Zamiri.

Watch the “Residue” video above.