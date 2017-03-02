The Most Powerful Moments From The Women's March

Emma Watson Is Being Called A ‘Bad Feminist’ Over A Semi-Topless Photo Shoot

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.02.17 9 Comments

Emma Watson is a force of good, trying to thwart evil (or at least inform the ignorant). The Harry Potter star is attempting to make the world a more welcoming and less misogynistic place by releasing a short film about women’s equality, giving a speech about on-campus sexual assault at the United Nations (where she’s a Women Goodwill Ambassador), focusing on her HeForShe campaign, and literally laughing in the face of a sexist Turkish politician. Plus, if you have anything bad to say, she’ll kick your butt.

In other words, she’s a proud feminist, which is not something she would have called herself a few years ago. Watson told Vanity Fair that “I used to be scared of words like ‘feminism,’ ‘patriarchy,’ ‘imperialist.’ But I’m not anymore.” In that same profile — coincidenced with the release of Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast later this month — Livia Firth, the founder of Eco-Age, a sustainable-fashion consulting firm, praised Watson for her “incredible sense of integrity. You can’t marry activism and then do something in your life that is not in agreement.” Some people would disagree.

Watson is being criticized for posing without a bra in a Vanity Fair photo shoot, prompting debate about what it means to be a feminist. Radio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer was the most outspoken critic, tweeting, “Emma Watson: ‘Feminism, feminism… gender wage gap… why oh why am I not taken seriously… feminism… oh, and here are my tits!'”

Around The Web

TAGSboobsEmma WatsonFEMINISM
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP