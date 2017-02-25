Fox

Potentially good news for those of us desperate to see Channing Tatum comment on whether something is or is no Mardi Gras, cher. There’s still a flicker of hope for that the perpetually discussed Gambit stand-alone film will someday see the light of day. As for a follow-up for Fox’s second crack at their new take on Fantastic Four? It doesn’t appear to be in the kinetically charged cards.

X-Men writer/producer regular Simon Kinberg addressed the health of both those projects when speaking with ComicBook.com. Kinberg, who looms large as a major figure in the Fox wing of Marvel’s cinematic empire, sees Gambit as still in the plans complete with the continued involvement of the movie’s big studly hook.