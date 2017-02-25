Marvel's 6 Biggest Villains

Channing Tatum’s ‘Gambit’ Is Still In The Plans, While ‘Fantastic Four 2’ Has A Bleaker Forecast

Potentially good news for those of us desperate to see Channing Tatum comment on whether something is or is no Mardi Gras, cher. There’s still a flicker of hope for that the perpetually discussed Gambit stand-alone film will someday see the light of day. As for a follow-up for Fox’s second crack at their new take on Fantastic Four? It doesn’t appear to be in the kinetically charged cards.

X-Men writer/producer regular Simon Kinberg addressed the health of both those projects when speaking with ComicBook.com. Kinberg, who looms large as a major figure in the Fox wing of Marvel’s cinematic empire, sees Gambit as still in the plans complete with the continued involvement of the movie’s big studly hook.

“It’s in active development,” Kinberg said. “It’s a movie that we hope will be ready to go by the end of this year and shoot next year. We have two or three X-Men related movies this year so it can wait for a moment. The process has been that Channing [Tatum] is as determined about getting the character right as Ryan Reynolds was about Deadpool and Hugh [Jackman] was about this Logan movie. We know that when we get those right, the movie succeeds so we want to make sure we get Gambit right because we want him to be the beginning of a whole new franchise.”

