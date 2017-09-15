Legendary Character Actor Harry Dean Stanton Is Dead At 91

Getty Image

A six-decade career of truly great performances and music has come to an end. According to TMZ, Harry Dean Stanton passed away peacefully Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was 91.

Stanton built a career in his own special, smokey way. Starting with dozens of credits on TV in the ’50s and ’60s, he padded his resume with smaller film roles before he landed larger parts in Cool Hand Luke and The Godfather part 2 (amongst many, many others). Stanton eventually found his niche as a character actor who brought unique qualities to characters that could’ve been considered one-dimensional.