10.19.17

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Wednesday that they are investigating Harvey Weinstein on allegations of rape. The announcement comes shortly after rumblings of similar investigations in New York and London.

“The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein which allegedly occurred in 2013,” said Sal Ramirez of the LAPD. “The case is under investigation. There is no more information at this time.”

Weinstein’s camp responded to the investigation news with a stern denial of the allegations before the disgraced movie mogul.

“Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but he unequivocally denies allegations of non-consensual sex,” said representatives of Weinstein.

