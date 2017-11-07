STXfilms

Since early October, Hollywood stalwarts like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner and Dustin Hoffman have been called out in an endless wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations across multiple decades. Among the growing chorus of women who have spoken out on the ensuing scandals, Molly’s Game actress Jessica Chastain recently entered the fray with a provocative tweet regarding the storied allegations of abuse levied against X-Men franchise writer, director and producer Bryan Singer.

“Let us not forget,” she tweeted on Friday, along with a link to an article that reviewed many of the well-known accusations against Singer. While doing press for Molly’s Game, reporters from The Daily Beast and other outlets asked Chastain about the tweet and its followup, which many saw as an especially bold move given the fact that Chastain has been cast in Simon Kinberg’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which Singer is executive producing. “I do not feel beholden to anything,” she explained:

“I’m going to speak my mind about any injustice that I see. I’m not afraid of anything in terms of that. And I think the greatest myth that an industry can create is to make people feel like they’re easily replaceable. I’m not going to allow that into my life.”

However, throughout the course of the junket, Chastain never said anything directly against or about Singer. Instead, she remained “simultaneously diplomatic and forthright” and instead chose to praise Kinberg, whom she credited as being the main reason she chose to work on X-Men: Dark Phoenix. “He wrote this script,” she explained, “and there are many powerful female roles in this story that Simon is telling. And all of my dealings were with Simon and Hutch [Parker, another producer], who were on set.”

(Via The Daily Beast)