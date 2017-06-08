Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Transformers: The Last Knight is going to blow up history itself on June 23rd (only a slight exaggeration), when Boston-accented Texan inventor Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) finds something even less plausible than his character bio: Evidence of Transformers being on Earth for centuries, shaping history. Man, think of all the disasters they could have prevented if they’d had Mark Wahlberg’s help the whole time?

And now Paramount has released the final Transformers: The Last Knight international trailer to go along with the other trailers here, here, and here. If you watch all four of them in sequence, you may be able to piece together a scene that lasts longer than seven seconds before the camera cuts away or something explodes. Just kidding; you can’t. Bless you, Michael Bay, you crazy diamond. Keep on hitting those actors with a broom and audiences will keep lining up to see the “core myths of the Transformers franchise” get SHATTERED.

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.

(Via Paramount Pictures)