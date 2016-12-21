A24 / Getty Image

Mike Mills is a cornucopia of references to foreign films that helped inspire 20th Century Women, to the point he stopped himself and admitted he was full of “pretentious” references on the day when I met Mills at his Midtown Manhattan hotel. (I am not going to pretend I’ve seen every film he references.) Inspired from everything from Fellini to Animal House, Mills is a treasure trove of filmmaking honesty. Though, to tell the truth, Mills could have said that 20th Century Women was inspired by The Man with One Red Shoe and t wouldn’t change the fact that 20th Century Women is one of the best films of 2016.

Mill eschews conventional plot and exposition to instead give us a slice of life in 1979 (oh, yes, also inspired from his own experiences) where single mother Dorothea (Annette Bening) is raising her young son, Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), while also renting out rooms to a photographer named Abbie (Greta Gerwig) and a handyman named William (Billy Crudup, sporting his Russell Hammond mustache from Almost Famous).

Actually, the whole film as an Almost Famous vibe to it, which Mills, ahead, is quick to dispel.

I compared 20th Century Women to Almost Famous, but then I heard it repeated and I kind of regretted it because they are very different. But there’s a vibe…

And Billy Crudup.

And he’s sporting the haircut and mustache. But I hope you don’t dislike that comparison.

I don’t. That’s a compliment. But that movie, I don’t resonate with that movie: I never think about that movie. I like the movie, too, so I could totally see why someone would say that, and I take it as a compliment. There are so many movies that did influence me, but they’re weirder.

Like what?

Like Fellini’s Amarcord.

Well, that still makes sense. If you said, I don’t know, The Chronicles of Riddick, I’d admit I wouldn’t have seen that coming.

Like Hiroshima Mon Amour, the structure of it. Or Fellini in general. Or like My Life to Live or Shoot the Piano Player.

I get what you’re saying, but I still think you made this movie that’s going to speak to a lot of people.

Well, maybe here’s a similarity. That was his life, right? That happened to him. And this all happened to me and I really do believe I have the best chance to make a good movie for strangers if I write about people who I love but also confuse me.

You were Jamie in this movie.

Yeah. And my mom was like that. Abbie’s based on my sister. The Elle character is based on my first girlfriend and all these girls that sneaked through my window and told me about their much more wild lives than what I was having.

Okay, when I was a little kid, no girl sneaked through my window, so you were living a much more wild life than I was.

Yeah, I didn’t have sex with them. They just came freshly from having sex with someone.

Having literally anyone sneak through my window would have been amazing.

It was good. Yeah, I made a movie about it!