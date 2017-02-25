Patrick Stewart Is Retiring From The ‘X-Men’ Franchise After ‘Logan’

FOX

The buzz surrounding Logan is overwhelmingly positive, and fans of Wolverine are thrilled to be getting the gritty, R-rated take on the character that they’ve been hoping for since Hugh Jackman bared his claws for the first time. However, with news that this will be Jackman’s last ride as the character (unless the Avengers ever need him), it is truly a bittersweet moment for the X-Men franchise. This is now compounded by the news that Patrick Stewart, who played the modern day version of Professor Charles Xavier in seven films, will also be retiring from the team after the release of Logan.

Stewart made it official at a SiriusXM Town Hall, explaining that it felt like a natural end for his performance.

“A week ago, Friday night in Berlin, the three of us sat, watching the movie, and I was so moved by it, much more moved than I had been the first time of seeing it. Maybe it was the company of these two guys, but the movie ended and — this is an admission — but at one point [Hugh] reached out, and he took my hand in those last few minutes, and I saw him go [mimes wiping a tear from his eye] like this, and then I realized I had just done the same thing. Then, the movie ended… and we were going to be taken up on stage, but not until the credits were over. So, we had some time to sit there and, as I sat there I realized there will never be a better, a more perfect, a more sensitive, emotional, and beautiful way of saying au revoir to Charles Xavier than this movie. So, I told [Hugh] that same evening, ‘I’m done too. It’s all over.'”

So, who else’s expectations for Logan are astronomically high? Hopefully this means that it’ll be a truly great send off for two extremely talented actors.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)