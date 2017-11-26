If you’ve seen Pixar’s latest offering, Coco, in the theater, you were likely greeted by a new short featuring Olaf from Frozen that is meant to bridge the gap between Frozen and its sequel that is set for release in 2019. While it seems like it was a good idea to place Frozen in front of Pixar’s latest film to maximize the audience, the response to this decision has been negative at best. There are few rare slices of praise for Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, but most are having none of its 21-minute runtime or its musical view of the holidays.
According to most of the critic responses online, the short was not screened ahead of time and almost came as a surprise for some after Coco was released. Some are even trying to determine how late you can show up to see the film and miss the short entirely.
“audiences who went to see Coco didn’t seem to pleased by its inclusion”
too, editor
While this short may have been too long and a bad choice to accompany Coco, Olaf was great in Book of Mormon.
Bunch of whinners oh well such is the world now a days. my daughter loved it