Disney

If you’ve seen Pixar’s latest offering, Coco, in the theater, you were likely greeted by a new short featuring Olaf from Frozen that is meant to bridge the gap between Frozen and its sequel that is set for release in 2019. While it seems like it was a good idea to place Frozen in front of Pixar’s latest film to maximize the audience, the response to this decision has been negative at best. There are few rare slices of praise for Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, but most are having none of its 21-minute runtime or its musical view of the holidays.

According to most of the critic responses online, the short was not screened ahead of time and almost came as a surprise for some after Coco was released. Some are even trying to determine how late you can show up to see the film and miss the short entirely.

PSA to everyone about that FROZEN short in front of COCO: they didn’t show it to critics so we couldn’t warn you — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) November 24, 2017

Didn’t hate it, but was supremely annoyed. My Mom and I looked at each other with a “Really?” expression several times. Halfway through she even asked, “How long does this last?” We just wanted to see COCO. — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) November 25, 2017

Tonight a friend could not stop talking about how much he hated it. He wants me to see it so I can hate it too. — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) November 25, 2017