Quentin Tarantino Will Take His Next Film To Bloody New Heights Through His Vision Of The Manson Family Murders

#Quentin Tarantino #The Hateful Eight
07.12.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The murder of Sharon Tate by the Manson Family in 1969 is a prime example of real life horror that is still hard to fathom today. The brutality of the murder has played out across numerous books, documentaries, films, and television shows, but now it is reportedly going to another level entirely courtesy of Quentin Tarantino.

According to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino is currently finishing up a script for a film based around the Manson Family and the grisly murders they committed. The report indicates that Tarantino is currently feeling out who might work on the film, with Jennifer Lawrence’s name appearing and a possible Inglourious Basterds reunion with Brad Pitt:

Studios could receive the package after Labor Day, according to one source. The plan is to shoot in 2018, possibly in the summer.

Script details are fuzzy but one of the stories centers on Sharon Tate, the actress and wife of director Roman Polanski who was murdered by Manson and his followers in 1969…

If the Manson-Tate project does become Tarantino’s next film, it becomes unique in that it will be his first movie to be based on true events.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Quentin Tarantino#The Hateful Eight
TAGSCHARLES MANSONmanson familyquentin tarantinoSHARON TATEThe Hateful Eight

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 17 hours ago 3 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP