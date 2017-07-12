The murder of Sharon Tate by the Manson Family in 1969 is a prime example of real life horror that is still hard to fathom today. The brutality of the murder has played out across numerous books, documentaries, films, and television shows, but now it is reportedly going to another level entirely courtesy of Quentin Tarantino.
According to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino is currently finishing up a script for a film based around the Manson Family and the grisly murders they committed. The report indicates that Tarantino is currently feeling out who might work on the film, with Jennifer Lawrence’s name appearing and a possible Inglourious Basterds reunion with Brad Pitt:
Studios could receive the package after Labor Day, according to one source. The plan is to shoot in 2018, possibly in the summer.
Script details are fuzzy but one of the stories centers on Sharon Tate, the actress and wife of director Roman Polanski who was murdered by Manson and his followers in 1969…
If the Manson-Tate project does become Tarantino’s next film, it becomes unique in that it will be his first movie to be based on true events.
