Getty Image

In the initial New York Times expose, actress Rose McGowan was named as one of many women with whom Harvey Weinstein had reached financial settlements following alleged sexual assaults. The Hollywood mogul agreed to pay the Scream star $100,000 “after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival” — much like similar hotel episodes described by Ashley Judd and others. Since Thursday’s publication, McGowan has repeatedly exploded her Twitter with additional links to and comments on the increasingly disgusting story — including the charge that Ben Affleck lied in a recent statement.

This includes McGowan’s response to an official statement issued by Affleck’s Facebook page, in which the Good Will Hunting actor said he was “saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades.” Calling the “additional allegations” against Weinstein “completely unacceptable,” Affleck said we “need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters… support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

As righteous as Affleck’s comments appear, however, McGowan said he wasn’t being entirely honest. According to her tweet, the actor allegedly exclaimed, “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” when she told him what had happened at a press conference they both attended. “[Y]ou said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault,” she concluded. “You lie.”

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

As of this writing, Affleck’s original statement is still posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts. McGowan hasn’t tweeted since she levied her charge at him, though considering the massive amount of favorites, retweets and responses it has garnered during the past hour, an update of some kind is bound to follow.

If you are a victim or survivor of sexual assault, resources for support are available through RAINN‘s National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.