Simon Pegg has cooked up a brilliant idea for a Shaun of the Dead sequel. It’s a shame we’ll never get to see it, though.

Cornetto Trilogy pillars Pegg, Nick Frost and Edgar Wright were among the major players that spoke with Entertainment Weekly‘s Clark Collis for the publication’s recent Shaun of the Dead oral history and among the details tucked in the project was Pegg’s acknowledgement of a sequel treatment that never saw the light of day. To be fair, Pegg considered his idea to be “pub talk” more than anything else.

“I jokingly wrote a treatment for From Dusk Till Shaun, which was a sequel to Shaun of the Dead,” he explained. “It was all about Shaun and Ed having to go up to Edinburgh, or something. I don’t know. It was ridiculous. And it was a joke. It wasn’t like a serious pitch. Edgar thought it would be funny to do the film again, but with vampires. But it was all just pub talk.”

It may not have been meant to be, but From Dusk Till Shaun can live on in hearts, minds and cosplay savvy for decades to come. Edgar Wright said they toyed with approaching a second movie that’s a tweaked refresh of the previous one.

“There was a brief idea we had, that we entertained for all of like 72 hours, where I thought you could do an alternate reality sequel,” said Wright on exploring potential options. “It basically starts with the same movie but then it becomes not about zombies. But these films, they take three years. So, it’s like, if you’re doing another movie, let’s do something completely different.”

With Hot Fuzz and The World’s End ultimately following up Shaun of the Dead, who could fault Pegg, Wright and Frost on the path they took?

(Via Entertainment Weekly)