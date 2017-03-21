With Rogue One heading to VOD and a physical home video release in the next few weeks, Star Wars fans are gearing up to confirm whether the ending of Rogue One and the beginning of A New Hope are just as seamless as they seemed when they were walking out of theaters last December. There will be hurried disc transfers as Rogue One viewings becomeA New Hope viewings, all in an effort to satisfy whether the gentle retcon actually works. But now, without a ride home from the theater separating the time between watching Vader dice up a bunch of rebel scum and Leia explaining (a little too calmly) that she’s on a diplomatic mission to Alderaan, Paste Magazine found a fan who has definitively answered the question on if Rogue One blends perfectly into A New Hope.

The answer: almost perfectly. Rogue One blends almost perfectly into A New Hope.

The only issues, for me at least, is the slightly jarring escape, then recapture of Leia’s ship by the Empire, on which Leia is a terrible liar. These were pretty much the same gripes people had back in the carefree days of 2016 when Rogue One came out, and it seems exacerbated now that the footage is lined up all in a tidy little mashup.

It’s just hard to get over how relatively calm Vader and Leia’s conversation is in Episode IV: