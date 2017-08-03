BROKEN LIZARD

Sixteen years after the original film taught us that “liter” is French for “give me some f*cking cola,” Super Troopers 2 is officially finished. Kevin Heffernan (Farva) posted an update on Broken Lizard’s website on Wednesday, informing the record-breaking $4.4 million worth of fans who helped fund the project that “we’ve officially finished the editing/post production process. Huzzah!” Huzzah, indeed. Time to celebrate with a delicious snozberry-tini.

“We’ve posted about how we’ve been doing test screenings already and some folks were confused how we do that if the film was not technically done,” Heffernan wrote. “It’s important to do those screenings before everything is locked in, so we can see what works and what doesn’t, what jokes play and what jokes suck, and then make adjustments accordingly. But at some point you have to stop that process and lock everything in. The sound mix and the color correction mark the end of that process. Both are exciting, not just because they are the final steps, but because they vastly improve the film.”

Just because post-production has been completed, however, doesn’t mean that everyone with a Johnny Chimpo tattoo can see it right meow. “Next step: We await our release date,” he added. “Fox Searchlight has reviewed the finished product and will soon inform us of the plan. When we have the release date you will be the first to know. That’s when trailers, posters and all the promo materials will launch. It’s painful to wait for this process because we’re dying to share this film with you, but each step takes us closer.”

Hopefully by this time next year, we’ll know if the state troopers from Spurbury, Vermont, are up to cheeky and fun or cruel and tragic shenanigans.

