LUCASFILM

The most recent Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer was far more informative than the first one that came out during Celebration — if you theorize hard enough, you can even make out the plot: Luke is scared of Rey’s impressive powers, the First Order and the Resistance are still at war, porgs rule everything around me, space-puffins, y’all. But as writer-director Rian Johnson pointed out on Twitter, he and his Disney overlords don’t want to give away too much.

In an interview with Yahoo, the Looper and The Brothers Bloom mastermind detailed a meeting he had with Lucasfilm. “A year ago, maybe even more than that,” Johnson said, “my producer Ram [Bergman] and I sat down with the folks at Lucasfilm and said, ‘OK, this is what we’re going to reveal here and there, and this stuff we’re never going to reveal until the movie comes out.’ We came up with a ‘no-fly list’ of, under no circumstances is this shown or that shown. It is a fascinating process. It’s something that for me, just having been a fan my whole life, suddenly being behind the curtain and seeing how it works and seeing how deliberate it is, has been really fascinating.”

One thing that Disney isn’t afraid to “spoil” (or should I say $$$poil?) is the internet’s new obsession, porgs, which Johnson explained were inspired by the puffins on Skellig Michael, the real-life location for Luke’s hideout. “I was like, ‘Oh, this is part of the island; we need to find the Star Wars version of this,” he said. “And then just story-wise — not that they play a big part in the story — but I knew I wanted to find any source of comic relief I could on the island. And so they were very useful in terms of that.” The trailers haven’t revealed everything about the porgs, though, like how Chewie massacres an entire colony of the winged creatures. That’s why this guy is screaming.

Lucasfilm

Oops. Spoiler.

(Via Yahoo)