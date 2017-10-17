Alison Brie Posted The First Set Photo From ‘GLOW’ Season 2

Netflix

It’s been a couple of months since Netflix announced that their women’s wrestling comedy GLOW is definitely getting a Season 2, and even though it won’t be out till 2018, we’re already pretty excited.

If you haven’t watched it yet (and you really should, GLOW stars Alison Brie as a struggling actress who becomes a wrestler, and Betty Gilpin as the estranged former best friend who becomes her in-ring rival. Also on hand are Mark Maron as the sleazy director, Britney Young as a lovable second-generation giant, Britt Baron as a young punk rocker, Jackie Tohn as a party girl with an edge, and even Alex Riley himself, as an indie wrestler with some advice to offer.

Season 2 starting shooting this week, and no details to speak of have been released yet. But today, Alison Brie teased us all with this post to her Instagram account: