Bobby Lashley Still Wants An MMA Fight Against Brock Lesnar

10.30.17 12 mins ago

It is one of those things that wrestling fans have always talked about. Who is the toughest guy in the business? There’s really no way of knowing that for sure, but for most of the last 20 years people would say Brock Lesnar since he is (cue Paul Heyman voice) a former NCAA Heavyweight Champion, a WWE/Universal Champion and a UFC Heavyweight Champion as well. Due to Lesnar’s success in MMA (a 5-3-1 record) as one of the biggest draws in UFC history, it’s easy to pick Lesnar as the toughest. Plus, he was willing to fight Jon Jones, which is probably never going to happen now due to out of the ring issues for both.

With all due respect to Lesnar, there are some people that would dispute that Lesnar claim and that includes former WWE star/current Impact Wrestling star Bobby Lashley. While Lashley has never fought in UFC before, he has a 15-2 record in his career and is 5-0 in Bellator. The competition he faced isn’t at the same level as Lesnar, but the record speaks for itself.

In an interview with Hannibal TV, Lashley talked about the possibility of facing Lesnar in a Mixed Martial Arts fight. Thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcript.

“It’s not on me, it’s on him. I’m not the type to call people out. I have mad respect for Brock and I have mad respect for everybody in the fight business and in the wrestling business. But I think it’s just one of those things that needs to be done.”

It’s cool that Bobby isn’t going the typical route of calling somebody names to get under their skin. He’s clearly being respectful about. Lashley brought up a good point in noting that people would want to see it.

