Matt Hardy Finally Began His Broken Journey On WWE Raw

It’s entirely possible that there’s no single topic we’ve written more about in 2017 here on With Spandex than the saga of Broken Matt Hardy and the legal goings-on surrounding the ownership of that pro wrestling “universe.”

To (very, very briefly) recap: Hardy was the mastermind behind the Broken Hardys segments on Impact Wrestling, which single-handedly revitalized interest in that company prior to its own legal kerfuffles involving being sold to Anthem and a lawsuit involving former company president Billy Corgan. When Matt and Jeff Hardy left Impact, Matt filed for trademarks on his Broken Universe characters, the content of which was (as we understand it) entirely written and created by Matt and his wife Reby Hardy, with help from Impact producer Jeremy Borash.

The Hardy Boyz popped up at WrestleMania, where they appeared to be mostly their classic “Team Xtreme” WWE characters, although both tossed in allusions to the Broken Universe here and there. No one was really sure how “Broken” they were going to be in WWE. And that was long before all the legal trouble started.