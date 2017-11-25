Daniel Bryan Was A Ruthless Taskmaster As A Pro Wrestling Trainer

11.25.17

There are few people in pro wrestling more beloved than Daniel Bryan. The current Smackdown general manager finds ways to keep busy when he’s not on television, other than appearing on his OTHER television show, Total Divas.

Bryan is also currently on a one-man quest to make the world believe that he’s going to return to the ring next year, by hook or by crook. He talks about his desire to wrestle again in pretty much every interview or appearance he makes, and keeps name-dropping people he wants to get in the ring with, from AJ Styles to Shinsuke Nakamura. Although he’s made it clear that he is willing to leave WWE if they won’t clear him to wrestle, he’s recently said that there’s a small chance WWE might relent someday if all the pieces fall into place.

The reason fans are champing at the bit to see Bryan return to action is because for the majority of his career (most of which took place outside of WWE, as Bryan Danielson), he was known as one of the best wrestlers in the world, if not the best. He won Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s “Most Outstanding Wrestler” award every year from 2006-2010, and “Best Technical Wrestler” every year from 2005 to 2013. That’s such a stretch of dominance that the award is actually now officially called the Bryan Danielson Award.

