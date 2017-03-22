Joey Ryan Finally Became A Real-Life Supervillain In A Japanese ‘Anal Explosion Match’

03.22.17

We’ve brought you missives of the glory of Japanese promotion DDT (Dramatic Dream Team) before. Basically,it’s everything you could want in a wrestling promotion. So it makes sense that it’s the home away from home of Joey Ryan, noted penis wrestler and Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion. Well, things got turned up to a whole new level of absurd this week, as Joey took part in an “Anal Explosion Match.”

Let’s back up.

DDT Pro has recently been purchased by “Donald Trump,” who has (with the help of referee Matsui) made the company aware of a strict ban on shimoneta, which is “dirty jokes.” So what do you do when you have a match between the world’s strongest gay wrestler Danshoku Dino and the world’s strongest penis fighter and you’re not allowed to have dirty jokes? You have an anal explosion match! Here, I’ll let “Donald Trump” explain his thought process:

So to recap, the ANAL EXPLOSION MATCH was going to feature Dino (or Dieno, if you prefer):

Against Joey Ryan:

Just totally normal pro wrestling stuff.

When their match finally arrived, Joey revealed that he had kidnapped Dino’s friend Yama-chan … AND PLACED A BOMB IN HIS ASSHOLE.

