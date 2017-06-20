A Trio Of Veteran Wrestlers Has Parted Ways With Impact Wrestling

#TNA
06.20.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

YouTube

Ever since Impact Wrestling got sold to Anthem, it’s really been a Tale of Two Impacts: there are the people like Scott Steiner who are thrilled to be back and are over the moon that Jeff Jarrett is back at the helm … and then there are the other people! There’s been a big changeover both behind the scenes and on the roster. People like Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have already made the jump to WWE, and people like Crazzy Steve and Gunner are reportedly on the way.

Now it seems like some mostly behind-the-camera people are taking their leave from Impact Wrestling. Shane “Hurricane” Helms, who had been acting as manager for Trevor Lee and Andrew Everett as the Helms Dynasty, posted quite publicly on Twitter about parting ways with Impact.

PWInsider reports that in addition to Helms, both Al Snow and Simon Diamond have left the company. Snow has been on-camera and behind the scenes with TNA and Impact Wrestling since 2008, so his departure signals the end of a decade-long partnership. Diamond (real name Pat Kenney) had been with Impact since 2003 (!), first as a wrestler and eventually as an agent.

Snow’s departure is probably the most surprising of the three, as he partnered with Impact to open a “Global Development Center” back in November. There’s absolutely no telling whether these departures are a sign of things to come, but Shane Helms is demonstrating publicly that the owl is rubbing more people than the Hardys the wrong way.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA
TAGSAL SNOWIMPACT WRESTLINGshane helmssimon diamondThe HurricaneTNA

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 7 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP