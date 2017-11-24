Jack Swagger Asserted That WWE Salaries Can Change From Week To Week

Youtube

Jack Swagger was released from World Wrestling Entertainment in March in what should be called a mutual release from the two sides. Swagger was with WWE for about ten years and felt like it was time to move on because he wasn’t a featured performer.

When Swagger was on our McMahonsplaining Podcast last month, he talked about how he got his name with WWE, his tag team with Cesaro and what Vince McMahon hated about him. Swagger isn’t a guy that’s out to rip on WWE, but he is also trying to speak up to help independent promotions as well. Clearly, his heart is in the right place.

Even though he is still going to be doing pro wrestling, Swagger recently signed with Bellator to begin what should be a promising Mixed Martial Arts career as a heavyweight. Considering his successful amateur wrestling background, he’s expected to make a smooth transition and could be a big star in the MMA world pretty quickly.