In the perpetual “this is fine” meme that is Global Force Wrestling, you’d think we’d be used to a little shake-up on a nearly daily basis. In fact, in the most recent GFW Impact TV report, our own LaToya Ferguson talked about the very weird state of the company and how the end result of all this constant change leads to a very strange product.

It’s hard to believe, but we’re still very much in the early going of the all-new Global Force, which is still super duper TNA/Impact all the way down. Jeff Jarrett’s GFW and Impact officially partnered (then merged) this year, after the sale of Impact to Anthem. The GFW titles were incorporated, but the company was only for-realsies renamed Global Force Wrestling in July. JULY. IT’S ONLY BEEN TWO MONTHS SINCE TNA HAS BEEN GLOBAL FORCE.

And what a two months it’s been! Alberto El Patron got stripped of the world title after … you know … stuff, and he might not be back. Low Ki won the X Division title, and now he’s left the company again. Jim Cornette is back. The company got all new title belts. One of their wrestlers is publicly on strike. Things are going great, in other words.