In the perpetual “this is fine” meme that is Global Force Wrestling, you’d think we’d be used to a little shake-up on a nearly daily basis. In fact, in the most recent GFW Impact TV report, our own LaToya Ferguson talked about the very weird state of the company and how the end result of all this constant change leads to a very strange product.
It’s hard to believe, but we’re still very much in the early going of the all-new Global Force, which is still super duper TNA/Impact all the way down. Jeff Jarrett’s GFW and Impact officially partnered (then merged) this year, after the sale of Impact to Anthem. The GFW titles were incorporated, but the company was only for-realsies renamed Global Force Wrestling in July. JULY. IT’S ONLY BEEN TWO MONTHS SINCE TNA HAS BEEN GLOBAL FORCE.
And what a two months it’s been! Alberto El Patron got stripped of the world title after … you know … stuff, and he might not be back. Low Ki won the X Division title, and now he’s left the company again. Jim Cornette is back. The company got all new title belts. One of their wrestlers is publicly on strike. Things are going great, in other words.
wtf
holy shit, that’s what they gotta rename the promotion
Jeff Jarrett shows up on Raw Monday to cut a shoot promo.
Given all his failed ventures and face-saving conveniently-timed personal crises that have allowed him to dodge blame, and just being a Carnival-act and pretending he’s not a low-rent, tacky asshole that’s only relevant because 30 years ago he briefly sat at the Big Boy Table… a year ago I would’ve said Jarrett is the Donal T.Rump of wrestling.
He has somehow proved to be even more irrelevant and ineffectual and inept in hilarious contrast to his off-the-charts visibility.
Ladiesand gentlemen, Jeff Jarrett: The Jared Kushner of Wrestling.