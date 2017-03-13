Check Out The Cover For A New Comic Book Starring Joey Ryan

El Rey Network

Joey Ryan has done basically everything you can do in wrestling, especially if you happen to have been born with the world’s strongest and most talented penis. He’s been endorsed by a porn company and he’s taunted Cody Rhodes to the end of the Earth. Now he’s getting to cross another accomplishment off his list: comic book hero.

Chido Comics is now bringing Joey to the pages of funnybooks with a one-shot entitled Joey Ryan: Big In Japan. It’s going to be drawn by Jamie Jones, who did the art for the fourth and final Lucha Underground comic book last year, and will be written by Tres Dean (with input from Ryan, we can only be pretty sure). It also sounds as weird and sleazy as you would expect. Fromthe official press release:

“Joey Ryan was pro wrestling’s king of sleaze – until five years ago, when a match gone wrong left his tag team partner crippled and one of his opponents dead. Now he spends his days looking for answers at the bottom of bottles in Tokyo bars. But when he hears that his old nemesis is back in town, he decides it’s time to get back in the ring. And there’s only one way they can settle their score – in a Japanese Death Match!”

Chido was nice enough to give us a sneak peek at the cover for the issue, which we’re pleased to share with all of you now:

Chido Comics

There will be alternate covers that can be unlocked if you donate to the comics’ Kickstarter, which will launch on April 4, just in time for you to be ready to read some non-WWE wrestling stuff! Stay tuned to Chido Comics’ website so you can get in on the ground floor the instant the Kickstarter launches.