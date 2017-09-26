Watch The New Day Gleefully Spend Over $5,000 On Shoes

#Sneakers #Wale #WWE
09.26.17 1 hour ago

Anytime a WWE wrestler steps into a Complex video you can expect fancy fast cuts, glossy close-ups of sneakers, and slow-motion fashion ogling. When the world famous three-time tag team champs step into a Complex video, you can expect all of the above, as well as Big E in an extremely tight graphic t-shirt.

For the uninitiated, Complex is a media company for the youth of today covering music, style, sneakers, and Enzo Amore buying sneakers before everyone decided that they’ve had enough of Enzo Amore. To be fair, they’ve also featured Ric Flair and Shane McMahon on the series.

Before we break this bad boy down, familiarize yourself with the video:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sneakers#Wale#WWE
TAGSComplexFashionSNEAKERSTHE NEW DAYWALEWWE

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP