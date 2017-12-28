Paige May Have Suffered An Injury At A WWE Live Event

YouTube/WWE

Paige made her surprising return to WWE on Raw back in November, bringing WWE NXT stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville with her. Paige, Rose, and Deville have spent the last several weeks beating up Raw’s women’s division (minus Asuka), and despite the long layoff, Paige seemingly hasn’t lost any of the tools that made her a compelling superstar when she debuted years ago.

At various points over the last year-plus, there were legitimate questions about whether or not Paige would ever return to WWE. Multiple wellness violations coupled with serious neck surgery left her sports-entertainment future in jeopardy. To both Paige’s credit for putting the work in, and the company’s credit for letting bygones be bygones, her return was one of the better moments in wrestling this year.

Unfortunately for Paige, the good times are in jeopardy once again. At a WWE Live Event in Uniondale, NY, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, Paige suffered an apparent injury during her match with Mickie James, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. Details are somewhat sketchy at the moment, but here’s what we know.