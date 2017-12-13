Getty Image

UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is a killer. She’s gone to a decision only twice in her career, back in the days when women’s MMA was bound to three-minute rounds. Since coming to the mainstream fight promotions in 2008, she’s mauled everyone in her path, but not Ronda Rousey. The two have traded barbs for years, and even nearly came to blows in the UFC’s Octagon before Rousey backed out of any potential fight negotiations, citing Cyborg’s failed drug tests.

But as Cyborg gears up for her first, and the UFC’s first women’s featherweight title defense against Rousey-killer Holly Holm, the subject has bubbled up once again — Cyborg wants Rousey. Except for this time, it’s not in the cage, it’s at WrestleMania in a WWE ring.

She’s giving her old foe props on a potential career change: “I think Ronda Rousey in the WWE would be an amazing thing. I just recently attended my first WWE event live when RAW was in [Los Angeles] filming and I absolutely loved the experience.”