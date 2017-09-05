Youtube

There have been several stories of UFC star Ronda Rousey possibly saying goodbye to UFC and heading to work for World Wrestling Entertainment one day. Rousey made an appearance at WWE’s WrestleMania 31 event in 2015 in a memorable segment where she stood by her friend The Rock while also giving Triple H a hiptoss and scaring Stephanie McMahon. There were rumors that she may actually wrestle at the next WrestleMania, but that didn’t happen.

Rousey became a wrestling fan thanks to a group of friends that nicknamed themselves the “Four Horsewomen” after pro wrestling’s famous Four Horsemen group led by Ric Flair. Rousey’s friends are all former MMA fighters including Shayna Baszler, who is doing very well in WWE’s Mae Young Classic tournament, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, who is engaged to WWE NXT Roderick Strong. The couple has a son together.

Rousey got more attention from WWE of late because she went to the Mae Young Classic tapings to support Baszler. Early last month, it was reported that Rousey had started training to wrestle in California at a school run by WWE’s Brian Kendrick. Jessamyn Duke has also started wrestling training in California.

During the Mae Young Classic tournament on WWE Network, Rousey has been shown on camera with her friends during the event. The WWE trio of Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch have also been shown in the crowd as well. Sasha Banks wasn’t there because she was on a promotional tour of Asia at the time of the MYC tapings, which was poor planning on WWE’s part since her present would have helped. The foursome of Charlotte, Bayley, Becky and Sasha have been called WWE’s Four Horsewomen in the past although they have yet to team up on WWE television.