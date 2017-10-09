We’re less than 24 hours removed from WWE’s Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view, and as usual, we wrestling fans have more questions than answers: Is Shane McMahon okay? Is Dolph Ziggler good-match kryptonite? Is Rusev ever going to win when it matters? Will the Fashion Police allow the Ascension to befriend them? But most importantly: Where in the hell did Sami Zayn come from in the main event?

Okay, maybe I’m more obsessed with this than most people. But every time I watch a replay of Shane’s death-defying drop from the top of Hell In A Cell, I try to figure out just how no one noticed that a 6’1″ redheaded, bearded ska fan was standing ringside, just feet away from his best frenemy Kevin Owens. Sure, WWE’s official feed is going to obscure his reveal until the replays for maximum impact, but even then, every angle shows Sami already in place: