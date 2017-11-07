Sin Cara Suffered A Knee Injury In Spain, Because He Can’t Have Nice Things

Things were on the upswing for the masked WWE Superstar known as Sin Cara. Despite a reputation for getting injured (which, to be fair, began with the previous performer to use the name) and a backstage fight with Chris Jericho during last year’s European tour, he recently returned to TV with a new asymmetrical mask and looking pretty strong in a series of matches with United States Champion Baron Corbin. He also has custom sneakers via a deal with Reebok, and seemed primed to get a solo push like he’s never had before.

But alas, the curse of the mask is apparently still in effect (even if it’s a different mask now), and Sin Cara announced via his Twitter that he would be missing at least one show due to an injury to his knee. The injury apparently came in a triple threat with Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin at a house show in Madrid, Spain. He had previously posted a photo, and it looks pretty rough.

